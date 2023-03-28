Anzeige
28.03.2023 | 13:22
Listing of UAB "Orkela" additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to satisfy the application of UAB "Orkela" to admit
additional bonds of the Issuer in the value of EUR 3 000 000 to the regulated
market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of UAB "Orkela" will be listed
on March 29, 2023. 

Thus, altogether bond issue of UAB "Orkela" in the value of EUR 20 099 000
(ISIN: LT0000405961) will be traded under the trading code ORKL060025A as from
March 29. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
