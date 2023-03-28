SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Signs International Trucking School, Numerous Locations Targeted for Expansion

Customer Parent Company Owns Trucking, Labor, Mining, Oil & Gas and Aeronautics Assets

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with the Fox Group, based in British Columbia, Canada and with operations in the United States. The Fox Group is a leader in North American commercial driver education, counting Provincial Driver Training Institute (PDTI), North Shore Driving School (North Shore) and Fox Professional Driver Training Centers (FoxPro) among its portfolio holdings. The Fox Group will initially install the SOBRcheckTM alcohol detection technology in select Canadian locations, and then has targeted its entire training organization of over 3,500 employees and all student drivers for SOBRcheck expansion.

The Fox Group also owns four trucking companies with more than 4,000 aggregate employees, as well as a commercial driver labor agency, mining and oil & gas safety distributorships and a flight simulation company servicing major airlines. The Fox Group is further evaluating SOBRsafe's technology for uniform installation across all portfolio holdings, and for recommendation to significant customers.

"When I was first introduced to SOBRsafe, I was quite impressed," stated Fox Group owner and CEO Don Bailey. "I have long wondered when the trucking industry was going to take the next leap forward in safety. I believe that SOBRsafe's alcohol detection technology is that next leap - it is the biggest evolution in industry safety I've seen in the last 30 years. This is a game-changer for trucking companies."

"As SOBRsafe expands its footprint both in the United States and internationally, we are seeking to align ourselves with safety innovators and early adopters," followed SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "The Fox Group is a cutting-edge organization, and an ideal customer to help us accelerate market share acquisition in trucking and logistics. We are proud to partner with Don and his outstanding team, and we believe that this customer relationship is a tipping point for SOBRsafe's global visibility."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

