Whirlpool Corporation Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting for Second Offsite Wind Farm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / While commercial operations began in late December, today Whirlpool Corp. announced a formal ribbon cutting at the Limestone Wind wind farm in Dawson Texas, where 53MW of clean energy from the 88 turbines on site will be supporting the company's journey towards achieving net-zero targets that the company first announced in 2021. The ribbon cutting for Limestone Wind is the culmination of a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with expected production of approximately 200,000 MWh/year, the second VPPA for Whirlpool Corp.

"Now that Limestone Wind is fully operational, we have achieved an important step in matching 100 percent of our U.S. plant electricity emissions, taking us closer to our Net Zero by 2030 goal for our operations."

With the addition of this project, Whirlpool Corporation can now match 100 percent of its nine U.S. plant's electrical consumption with clean energy. To meet its 2030 sustainability goals, Whirlpool Corp. is maximizing previous investments in onsite renewable energy and making energy-efficient upgrades across its manufacturing plants while also investing in off site renewable energy opportunities such as this one.

"This latest wind project is an important part of our ongoing sustainability initiatives, adding additional clean, renewable energy to the electrical grid while helping to reduce the company's carbon footprint," said Beat Stocker, Whirlpool Corp. Sr. Director of Sustainability. "Now that Limestone Wind is fully operational, we have achieved an important step in matching 100 percent of our U.S. plant electricity emissions, taking us closer to our Net Zero by 2030 goal for our operations."

In February of 2022 , Whirlpool Corp. joined the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge, targeting a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent within 10 years and collaborating with the DOE and other organizations to cut carbon and save energy. To address this challenge, Whirlpool Corp. continues to invest in sustainable operations as aligned with its overall ESG strategy and Climate Transition Plan.

