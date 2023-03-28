Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (188/23)

With effect from March 29, 2023, the unit rights in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 05, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: EXPRS2 UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019925009 Order book ID: 288961 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 29, 2023, the paid subscription units in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EXPRS2 BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019925017 Order book ID: 288962 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com