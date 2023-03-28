Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
WKN: A2APAB ISIN: SE0008348262 Ticker-Symbol: 5JD 
Frankfurt
28.03.23
08:11 Uhr
0,404 Euro
-0,059
-12,83 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2023 | 14:34
112 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (188/23)

With effect from March 29, 2023, the unit rights in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including April 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   EXPRS2 UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019925009              
Order book ID:  288961                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 29, 2023, the paid subscription units in ExpreS2ion
Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   EXPRS2 BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019925017              
Order book ID:  288962                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
