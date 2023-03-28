Vancouver, British Columbia and Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has supplied CHEK Media Group with six Level 2 charging stations at the CHEK television station located at 780 Kings Rd, Victoria, BC. The chargers are now available for use, and drivers can start charging via the Hypercharge mobile app.

CHEK Media Group is a leading multimedia company that has been serving the local community for over 60 years, having started British Columbia's first privately owned television station in 1956. As an independent broadcaster, CHEK provides news, sports, and entertainment programming to viewers throughout Vancouver Island and the surrounding areas.

"We are excited to supply the residents and businesses of Victoria with additional EV charging infrastructure, courtesy of CHEK, and in collaboration with ChargeFWD," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Our versatile Cloud Platform enables full utilization of the new chargers and we look forward to supporting CHEK further as their electrification efforts continue."

The deal was completed in consultation with Hypercharge Preferred Partner, ChargeFWD, who also managed turnkey installation of the chargers. ChargeFWD acts as a value-added reseller for the Company, interfacing with both the residential and commercial markets for those seeking to make an investment in EV charging infrastructure.

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

invest@hypercharge.com

604-881-1730

Media Contact:

Kyle Green | Senior Marketing Manager

kyle.green@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Hypercharge supporting CHEK further in its electrification efforts, beyond these initial six charging stations. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160009