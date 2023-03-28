India's Biggest Money Expo Happening in Mumbai

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Indian economy is expected to grow 5.9 percent in FY24 and is set to contribute 15% to the global economy. With the Largest traders and investor community, India ranks top 10 in the Online trading volume in different Segments like Indian Stocks, US Stocks, Currencies, Virtual Assets, Commodities & Indices.

In 2023, India Market is expected to reach a new high in individual investments across various financial products like Mutual funds, ETFs, Bonds, SIP, AIF, Index funds, hedge funds, Crypto Funds, hybrid funds, Fund Managers, international portfolios and Social trading.

The Technology Era

The evolution of FinTech has made online trading within reach for anyone with just a smartphone. The largest community of traders and Investors has been focused on the Stock market, Forex Trading, and Crypto Trading in recent days with technological developments. However, Understanding the global market sentiments and profitable Trading strategies is a challenge among traders in Asia. Indian traders continue to learn and update themselves with the latest trading techniques and the desire to acquire more financial market knowledge persists.

Money Expo 2023: As an Opportunity

For Traders and Investors, an opportunity to meet all the financial service providers under one roof is availed by Money Expo, One of India's largest Trading and investing events. Money Expo 2023 is announced to be held on 12-13 August 2023 at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. Bringing Face-to-face networking to individuals helps to foster relationships, and learn and build trust with the service providers like stock brokers, Forex Brokers, Crypto Exchanges & FinTech companies.

Educating the Next Generation Traders

The second edition of this 2-day exhibition and Conference is set to feature leading brands in the online trading space and host the largest conference with investment industry experts as speakers covering a wide range of keynote sessions, panel discussions, and presentations. Money Expo focuses on attracting visitors comprising of Individuals, Traders, Investors, HNI, Ultra-HNI, Affiliates, IBs, Fund Managers, Trainers, and Service providers.

A platform for Exploring New Markets

At this event, The audience will witness the largest gathering of Financial Professionals, potentially networking to exchange ideas and learn new market opportunities. Money Expo provides attendees with a unique platform to learn about new products and services, explore potential investment & trading opportunities, and better understand the financial industry.

Summit Focus

Investments in Stocks, Forex and Crypto

Understanding the Blockchain Ecosystem

Unleashing the power of DeFi's & NFTs

Regulations on Cryptocurrencies

WEB 3.0 Vs WEB 2.0

Metaverse, Gamefi (Play-to-Earn)

Participants

Crypto Exchanges

Government & Regulatory Bodies

C-Level & Directors

Blockchain & Crypto Pioneers

Defi & NFT Projects

VCs, Family Offices, Investors & Business Leaders

Crypto Community and Influencers

Renowned Media Agencies

