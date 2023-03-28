Deep Instinct, the prevention-first cybersecurity company that stops unknown malware pre-execution with a purpose-built, AI-based deep learning (DL) framework, announced that Ed Carter has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Carter will drive Deep Instinct's growth and expansion with enterprise customers, technology and channel partners, and MSSPs, by delivering on the prevention-first mission.

"As we accelerate our growth, Ed Carter brings the level of leadership experience to build a scalable and repeatable go-to-market team. His success as a sales leader and champion of channel partnerships matches the proven model that will lead Deep Instinct to the public markets," said Lane Bess, chief executive officer of Deep Instinct.

"I am extremely excited about Deep Instinct's strong value proposition. The deep learning framework is foundational for the next generation of AI-based cybersecurity solutions," Carter said. "I believe that the 'prevention-first' approach will be disruptive and is a quantum leap forward to address the continued board-level concerns about ransomware and other debilitating attacks."

Carter is no stranger to bringing disruptive technologies to market at scale, highlighted by his impact on bringing converged infrastructure to market while at VCE (now Dell EMC) and Zerto (HPE). Most recently, as the CRO at Zimperium, Carter architected and executed a global enterprise growth strategy.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world's first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We predict and prevent known, unknown, and zero-day threats in <20 milliseconds, 750X faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct has >99% zero-day accuracy and promises a <0.1% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform is an essential addition to every security stack-providing complete, multi-layered protection against threats across hybrid environments. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.

