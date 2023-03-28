New scalable solution is curated to suit financial firms' unique compliance needs and challenges

ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services, today announced the launch of ACA Signature, a scalable solution that combines compliance advisory services, innovative regulatory technology and managed services, to meet financial firms' unique compliance needs. Designed by former regulators and compliance professionals, ACA Signature provides clients with the technical expertise necessary to protect their business in today's evolving risk and regulatory environment.

Weak compliance programs are a liability for firms, leaving them vulnerable and exposed to regulatory scrutiny, which can lead to significant fines and reputational risk. According to ACA's most recent Investment Management Compliance Testing Survey, nearly 8 in 10 (79%) compliance professionals said their compliance program was the top area of focus during their most recent SEC exam, reinforcing the importance of a strong compliance program.1

"As regulatory pressure remains high and investor pressure is increasing, financial firms need a compliance partner they can trust to protect their firm from risk," said Carlo di Florio, global advisory leader, ACA Group. "ACA Signature combines the best of ACA's institutional knowledge and unmatched compliance expertise with ComplianceAlpha, our advanced regulatory technology platform, and managed services to provide our clients with integrated solutions to achieve that goal effectively and efficiently."

With ACA Signature, financial services firms, including hedge fund managers, private equity firms, wealth managers, and broker-dealers, have access to year-round support with three scalable options:

Partner: Execution of the entirety of a firm's compliance program, wherein ACA partners with firms, integrating itself into the firm's program to perform compliance functions accurately and within regulatory deadlines to reduce a firm's compliance burden.

Core: Services designed to strengthen a firm's overall compliance program, supplementing the firm's compliance staff, reducing regulatory risk, and freeing up resources while conducting and reporting on a firm's annual compliance review.

Essential: Ongoing compliance support to help develop and maintain the essential functions of a firm's compliance program, including regulatory filing requirements, compliance program development and maintenance, general consulting, and annual compliance review support.

In addition to ACA's compliance advisory services, ACA Signature clients can add on:

Managed services to ease the burden of repetitive tasks, including electronic communication reviews, personal trade reviews, advertising and social media reviews, and AML-KYC/CIP support.

Regulatory technology to automate your compliance program. ACA's ComplianceAlpha integrates risk and compliance activities, surveillance and monitoring, testing, and analytics in one platform to provide a unified view of risks and behavior across a firm.

"With ACA Signature, we are taking the next step to meet and adapt to the unique regulatory needs of each client with a scalable solution set, enabling clients to leverage ACA's compliance expertise in the way most effective for them," said Annie Morris, chief product officer, ACA Group. "Our new offering enables clients to choose the combination of compliance services and regulatory technology that best meets challenges unique to their firm, with the power of ACA's experts behind it."

