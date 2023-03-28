The Lifetime Value Company Named as One of America's Best Startup Employers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Forbes announced that The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) is one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2023 for its fifth annual list.

America's Best Startup Employers 2023, compiled in partnership with market research company Statista, evaluated 2,600 U.S.-based businesses with at least 50 employees based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Out of a list of 500 employers, The Lifetime Value Company ranked 362.

"It's an honor to be named as one of the country's best startup employers," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo. "We take what our employees want seriously, and one way we ensure we're on the right path is releasing an anonymous employee Net Promoter Score. Each term, our team is able to submit constructive feedback that we then apply to our policies to make sure that our culture continues to meet the ever-changing wants and needs of our employees."

To assess employer reputation, Statista searched articles, blogs and social media posts regarding each employer for specific phrases such as "corporate culture" and "employee engagement," and used text analysis to assess those as positive, negative or neutral. Statista assessed employee satisfaction by evaluating online reviews. Growth was evaluated by examining the organizations' website traffic and head counts over a two-year period.

LTVCo. fell under the Business Products & Software Services category, which included 127 other businesses. As with all Forbes lists, companies do not pay any fee to be considered. Forbes also releases annual rankings for categories such as The World's Best Employers and The World's Top Female-Friendly Companies.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

