Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Global Bitgetters can now look forward to the release of the SUI Futures Token (SUIBG) airdrops, as Bitget aims to support the innovation of the Layer 1 public chain and the ecological development of SUI.

SUIBG is an innovative Layer 1 public chain that was born out of Facebook's Diem blockchain project. It is built on the Move language and has undergone significant improvements, resulting in it being the first fully permissionless Layer 1 blockchain known for its enhanced security and speed.

The blockchain's ability to immediately verify simple transactions and process complex ones in under three seconds opens up vast possibilities in finance, digital commerce, and gaming.

The lucky draw event will take place from March 17, 2023, 18:00 to April 17, 2023, 18:00 (UTC+8).

Participants can complete various tasks to gain chances to participate in the lucky draw, including completing KYC certification, making a deposit, achieving a total contract trading volume of over 10,000 USDT, and achieving a spot trading volume of over 1,000 USDT.

Participants who invite friends to complete KYC certification and achieve spot trading volume can also gain additional chances to participate in the lucky draw.





Participants are advised to visit the lucky draw activity page for specific rules and regulations.

Bitget is the world's largest crypto copy trading platform, and interested individuals can join the platform to participate in the SUI Futures Token airdrops and lucky draw.

For further information about the launch and draw please visit the official announcement page.

About Bitget



Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading crypto exchange with a core focus on social trading, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries worldwide. The exchange is committed to providing users with secure, professional, and one-stop trading solutions and aims to increase crypto adoption through collaborations with credible partners. Bitget is the exclusive crypto exchange partner with legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the official eSports events organizer PGL, and the first sleeve partner of the leading Italian football team Juventus.

To safeguard users' funds on the platform, Bitget adopts top-notch security and protection measures, including a $300 million Protection Fund, a Fund Custody service, pledged to be fully reserved by the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves model.

