Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Northwest Mississippi Office

Owner brings over 17 years in logistics, manufacturing, production and warehousing to Commercial Staffing Agency.

SOUTHAVEN, MS / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of the commercial staffing agency location in Southaven, Mississippi.

Myron Taylor, Owner of NEXTAFF of NW Mississippi

NEXTAFF of NW Mississippi staffing agency owner Myron Taylor

The Southaven staffing office is owned and operated by Myron Taylor and serves Southaven and the surrounding areas. The office will focus primarily on staffing and recruiting for manufacturing and commercial companies.

"Opening my own business is not just a dream come true, but a chance to create a lasting legacy for my children," said Myron Taylor, owner of NEXTAFF of Northwest Mississippi. "I am excited to pour my passion and hard work into building something that can benefit not just my family, but the community as well. This is an opportunity to leave a mark on the world, and I am eager to take on the challenge."

"I am excited to see Myron leverage his background within our business," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "I feel Myron will be able to relate to, and therefore help, so many hiring managers in the Southaven area since he's been in their exact shoes."

The office is located at 1330 Goodman Rd East, Suite 4, Southaven, MS 38671. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Northwest Mississippi.

"Limitations exist only in our minds. No man knows what he can do until he tries, pushing himself beyond his perceived boundaries and discovering his true potential," said Myron.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

Contact Information

Jennifer Walker

Marketing Support

pr@nextaff.com

SOURCE: NEXTAFF

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746024/Staffing-Industry-Leader-NEXTAFF-Opens-Northwest-Mississippi-Office