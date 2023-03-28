EarthShare's New Platform for Giving Brings Fintech to Environmental Philanthropy

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / EarthShare's newly released platform for giving is making environmental philanthropy easier and more accessible for everyday consumers. That includes YOU.

Our new platform enables users, regardless of income level, to create no-minimum donor-advised funding accounts and directly support vetted environmental nonprofits across a wide range of issue areas. With an emphasis on education and collaboration, users are introduced to local nonprofits in their area as well as to groups throughout the United States whose missions and impact focus areas are aligned with their goals and interest areas.

The platform showcases our deeply vetted Nonprofit Partner network, educational content, volunteer opportunities, tools to easily measure and reduce environmental impact, and it will have the flexibility for donors to recommend grants to any 501(c)(3) organization.

The purpose of this platform? To reimagine how people engage with the environmental movement through collective action at the individual level. To date, leveraging donor-advised funding has been limited to a core few-those with significant amounts of both disposable income and time to give to the planet. That changes today.

You don't have to be wealthy to do something good for the planet. You just have to care.

Alongside the platform launch, EarthShare also announced the roll-out of its first-ever membership offering for individuals. For $25 a year, people interested in supporting environmental action can become part of a fast-growing community of like-minded individuals, nonprofits, and businesses with the common goal of creating a more just and sustainable planet. This membership includes access to EarthShare's Giving Platform.

EarthShare CEO Brad Leibov shared, "We envision a world where everyone takes action for our planet. Whether the action is big or small, it is about building a movement of support that is accessible, inclusive, and built for scale. Now more than ever, positive impact will be at the fingertips of anyone who wants to be part of a growing community of dedicated environmental advocates, donors, and those just starting to get involved."

EarthShare leads this initiative with 35 years of history supporting environmental nonprofits and the critical work they do. Our network of vetted environmental nonprofits includes 500 local, national, and international organizations, from large and well-known nonprofits like The Nature Conservancy and The Sierra Club to smaller grassroots organizations like West Harlem Environmental Action (WE ACT) and Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice. We are extremely proud of our history, and now it's time to share our knowledge and resources with others eager to do something positive for the planet.

Is that you?

If you care, EarthShare.

About EarthShare

For more than three decades, EarthShare has rallied millions of people in support of the planet, resulting in more than $375M mobilized and countless hours of volunteering. Motivated by the urgent threats facing our planet, EarthShare is increasing support for a diverse network of environmental nonprofits by drawing new people and new investment to aid our planet.

Backed by a network of some of the best environmental nonprofits, our issue expertise and partner network exceeds anything on the market, and it's continuously expanding. We are building the world's most robust and inclusive environmental network, with the goal to ensure that lesser-known, grassroots, frontline, and BIPOC-led nonprofits see increased visibility and financial support.

Our programs welcome new advocates into the fold, streamlining and enhancing efforts to create positive change by enabling more people to work together for a just and sustainable world. | EarthShare.org

