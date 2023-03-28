NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Maersk (72/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (Maersk) held today, March 28, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of DKK 2,300.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of DKK 2,000.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 29, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Maersk (MAERSK). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1129963