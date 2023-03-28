Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Tradegate
28.03.23
18:07 Uhr
2.080,00 Euro
-18,00
-0,86 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.074,002.086,0018:09
2.074,002.084,0018:09
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2023 | 17:58
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Maersk (72/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (Maersk) held today,
March 28, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of DKK 2,300.00
per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of DKK 2,000.00 per share. The
Ex-date is March 29, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Maersk (MAERSK). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1129963
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.