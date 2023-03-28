Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Revenue of the Membrane Bioreactors Market to Double in the Next 6 Years, The Market is Set to Reach $6 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the membrane bioreactors market will grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during 2022-2028.





100 - Tables

75- Charts

236 - Pages

The increasing need for treated water and the efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for membrane bioreactors. Rising research and development activities to create advanced wastewater treatment methods that require lesser energy and incur reasonable prices are projected to lead the membrane bioreactors market in the upcoming years.

The increasing demand for water treatment solutions largely leads the global market. This can be attributed to the decrease in freshwater resources and the growth in demand for safe and chemical-free drinking water from the municipal. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns regarding effective sanitation and wastewater disposal are also boosting market growth. The substantial rise in the creation of wastewater throughout commercial, residential, and industrial complexes has increased the use of membrane bioreactors in these areas. Advances in submerged membrane bioreactors are also stimulating the growth of the membrane bioreactors market.

MEMBRANE BIOREACTORS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Market Size (2028) USD 6.07 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.83 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.94 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Membrane Type, System Configuration, Application, System Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, the GCC, and South Africa Largest Market APAC Market Dynamics ·Growing Demand for High-Quality Effluents ·Increasing MBR Installations Due to Growing Urbanization ·Advancements in Membrane Bioreactor Technology

KEY INSIGHTS

In 2020, APAC dominated the overall membrane bioreactors market with a share of 38.62% in terms of revenue. Rising global awareness of water pollution, rapid urbanization, and water scarcity issues are expected to boost the region's demand for membrane bioreactor systems.

Implementing stringent regulations in industries and power plants regarding wastewater disposal is a key factor driving the growth of the membrane bioreactors market.

The APAC membrane bioreactors market is witnessing substantial growth due to soaring demand from India and China . China and India have implemented numerous government regulations that have led to installing membrane bioreactor systems and reducing water pollution by executing water treatment techniques.

and . and have implemented numerous government regulations that have led to installing membrane bioreactor systems and reducing water pollution by executing water treatment techniques. With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the rate of water pollution has increased.

Based on the membrane type, the market consists of hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular membrane bioreactors. Hollow fiber is the leading sector by membrane type, with a market share of 41.70% in 2020.

The membrane bioreactor market in APAC is witnessing strong growth. The APAC membrane bioreactor market is largely driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization across countries such as China, India, and Japan, increasing the demand for clean water and effective wastewater treatment. Growing investments by the public sector in developing existing water and wastewater treatment systems with membrane bioreactor technology are boosting the market growth in APAC.

North America is accelerating due to rising investments in R&D for enhanced technologies and the region's increasing demand for water treatment systems. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry has fueled the demand for membrane bioreactors, thereby supporting the growth of the membrane bioreactors market in the region. Membrane bioreactors (MBRs) are increasingly used across Europe, offering communities cleaner rivers, groundwater, lakes, and coastal beaches. Several European water companies are commissioning and considering MBRs to treat municipal wastewater to meet stringent European water standards for safe water emission. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East are highly potential membrane bioreactors markets with enough opportunity for growth.

ABOUT THE REPORT

The global membrane bioreactors market is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market is segmented by membrane type, system configuration, application, system type, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global membrane bioreactors market to enable customers to analyze the market thoroughly.

KEY VENDORS

Evoqua Water Technologies

KUBOTA Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions

Veolia

Alfa Laval

Aquatech International

Asahi Kasei

BioprocessH2O

CITIC Envirotech

Culligan

HUBER SE

Koch Separation Solutions

Newterra

Pall Corporation

Parkson Corporation

Pentair

Saur

Siemens

Toray Industries

WEHRLE

Ovivo

Smith & Loveless

Lenntech

DuPont

Hinada

MANN+HUMMEL

MARTIN Membrane Systems

Sanitherm

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Triqua International

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Membrane Type

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi-Tubular

System Configuration

Submerged

Side Stream

Application

Municipal

Industrial

System Type

Gravity-based

Pressure-driven

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Russia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

The GCC



South Africa

