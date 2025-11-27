Membrane Bioreactor Market worth $6.75 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi Tubular), System Configuration (Submerged And External Mbr System), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Wastewater Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2030", Membrane bioreactor market is projected to grow from USD 4.49 billion in 2025 to USD 6.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the membrane bioreactor market is driven by increasing environmental regulations in various industries and municipalities, which are adopting membrane bioreactor technology due to its ability to meet higher wastewater treatment standards and produce high-quality effluent. Growing concerns over water scarcity have also fueled the demand for sustainable water management, while membrane bioreactors are becoming increasingly attractive due to their efficiency in wastewater treatment. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in Asia Pacific, are generating larger volumes of wastewater, further necessitating advanced treatment technologies like membrane bioreactors. Technological advancements have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of membrane bioreactor systems, making them more appealing for various applications. Together, these factors are fostering strong growth in the membrane bioreactor market as stakeholders increasingly prioritize effective and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions.

Flat sheet is projected to be the second-largest membrane type segment of the membrane bioreactor market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The flat sheet membrane bioreactor market has the second-largest share due to its superior anti-fouling capabilities, allowing it to maintain high sludge concentrations (MLSS) of 10,000 to 15,000 mg/L, which enhances treatment efficiency and stability. Its design also supports easy cleaning through a gas-liquid mixed flow, reducing fouling and extending membrane lifespan, with cleaning cycles lasting over three months. Additionally, flat sheet membrane bioreactors offer high flux rates and stable operation, making them a reliable choice for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, contributing to their strong market position.

The external membrane bioreactor system will be the second-largest system configuration of membrane bioreactor, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The external membrane bioreactor system holds the second-largest market share due to several advantages, including design flexibility and ease of operation. With membranes housed separately from the bioreactor, maintenance and cleaning can be performed without disrupting biological treatment, allowing for more effective fouling management. External membrane bioreactors can handle higher hydraulic loading rates, making them suitable for larger wastewater volumes, particularly in industrial settings with variable flow rates. Their larger filtration surface area enhances treatment efficiency and reduces operational costs over time, while their design facilitates easy integration into existing treatment facilities for upgrades or expansions. These factors make external membrane bioreactor systems an attractive choice for diverse wastewater treatment needs.

Industrial wastewater treatment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the membrane bioreactor market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Industrial wastewater treatment is the fastest-growing application in the membrane bioreactor market, driven by several key factors. Stricter environmental regulations require industries to effectively manage wastewater and reduce pollutants, driving demand for advanced treatment technologies. Many sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and textiles, produce complex wastewater that membrane bioreactors can efficiently treat by removing suspended solids and harmful substances, resulting in high-quality effluent suitable for reuse or discharge. Additionally, the focus on sustainability and resource recovery encourages industries to adopt solutions that not only treat wastewater but also recover valuable resources, such as water and nutrients. Ultimately, advancements in membrane technology have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of membrane bioreactor systems, rendering them increasingly attractive for industrial applications.

South America is projected to be the second fastest-growing membrane bioreactor market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

South America is projected to be the second fastest-growing region in the membrane bioreactor market, driven by rising government investments in water infrastructure and an increased awareness of the importance of preserving water quality. Nations such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are actively pursuing development plans that prioritize sanitation and wastewater treatment, allocating substantial funding to upgrade existing facilities and build new ones. This combination of regulatory focus, investment, and public awareness is driving rapid growth in the membrane bioreactor market across the region.

Key players

The key global players in the membrane bioreactor market include Veolia (France), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Dupont (US), Xylem (US), Pentair (UK), Mann+Hummel (Germany), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), CITIC Envirotech (China), and Aquatech (Canada).

