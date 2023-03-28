Uplinq Financial Technologies Selected a 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA Finalist

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies - the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders - today announced the company has been named a 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA finalist in the "Fintech Startup of the Year - Lending" category, joining industry leaders QuickFi and ForwardAI.

"We are honored to advance as a finalist for this recognition - a testament to our potential to transform credit lending for small businesses as we know it," said Ron Benegbi, founder and CEO of Uplinq. "Already, our breakthrough technology is moving the needle in how SMBs access working capital, and we look forward to what's to come. We're grateful for this industry acknowledgment and the good company of our fellow finalists."

The Banking Tech Awards recognize the outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. This includes banks, financial institutions, software providers, teams and individuals that contribute to the world's leading financial services centers and a rapidly growing fintech market.

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for Uplinq, which recently announced new funding from Cambrian Ventures, a venture capital firm led by prominent investor Rex Salisbury, and a partnership with the SME Finance Forum, an International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Banking Tech Awards USA is organized by FinTech Futures, the global market intelligence platform for financial services technology.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

