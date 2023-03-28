Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2023 | 19:02
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffith Foods Named to Top 10 Chicago Family-Owned Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Griffith Foods is honored to be named to the top 10 Chicago family-owned businesses by Better, a 13-year-old multi-platform publishing company serving communities throughout Chicagoland and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The top 10 list is comprised of family-owned businesses that are not only making an impact locally, but globally as well. Griffith Foods and the other candidates listed were nominated by Better's readers along with previously honored business leaders.

Griffith Foods is driven by our purpose, We Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World. This is a compass that guides who we are, how we behave, and what we do as an organization. Being a family business, we know nourishment doesn't just come from what's on the plate, but also from what's in the heart. In a changing world that's hungry for more, our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the Earth so we can nourish all of us who call it home.

To learn more about this recognition, visit https://better.net/chicago/life/family/10-of-chicagos-top-family-owned-businesses-2023/.

View original content here.

Griffith Foods, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746253/Griffith-Foods-Named-to-Top-10-Chicago-Family-Owned-Businesses

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.