Griffith Foods Named to Top 10 Chicago Family-Owned Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Griffith Foods is honored to be named to the top 10 Chicago family-owned businesses by Better, a 13-year-old multi-platform publishing company serving communities throughout Chicagoland and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The top 10 list is comprised of family-owned businesses that are not only making an impact locally, but globally as well. Griffith Foods and the other candidates listed were nominated by Better's readers along with previously honored business leaders.

Griffith Foods is driven by our purpose, We Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World. This is a compass that guides who we are, how we behave, and what we do as an organization. Being a family business, we know nourishment doesn't just come from what's on the plate, but also from what's in the heart. In a changing world that's hungry for more, our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the Earth so we can nourish all of us who call it home.

To learn more about this recognition, visit https://better.net/chicago/life/family/10-of-chicagos-top-family-owned-businesses-2023/.

