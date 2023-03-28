Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Carrie Arran Resources Inc. ("Carrie Arran" or the "Corporation") reported that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 28, 2023 (the "Meeting") were approved. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are discussed in detail in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 1, 2023 (the "Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A total of 10,944,726 Common shares representing 90.50% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Set Number of Directors

An ordinary resolution that set the number of directors of Carrie for the ensuing year, as more fully described in the Circular, was approved with 99.09% of the votes in favour.

2. Election of Directors

At the Meeting, each of the Corporation's three directors, John McBride, Thomas Pladsen and Richard A. Graham, were re-elected to the Carrie Arran board of directors, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed.

The detailed voting results were as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld John McBride 10,844,726 99.09% 0 0 Thomas Pladsen 10,844,726 99.09% 0 0 Richard A. Graham 10,844,726 99.09% 0 0

3. Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company LLP was appointed to serve as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at remuneration to be fixed by the Carrie Aran board of directors with 99.09% of votes cast in favour.

4. Approval of Arrangement Resolution

A special resolution authorizing a reorganization of Carrie Arran's business through a statutory plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"), as more fully described in the Circular, was approved with 99.09% of votes cast in favour.

As previously announced, under the Arrangement, the Corporation plans to: (i) transfer its ownership and rights in the Bohan Zinc-Lead property (the "Bohan Project") into Bemaba Resources Ltd. ("Bemaba"), (ii) transfer its ownership and rights in the Tesla Copper-Zinc-Nickel-Cobalt property (the "Tesla Project") into Dorset Resources Ltd. ("Dorset"), and (iii) spin-out all of the securities of Bemaba and Dorset to Carrie Arran's shareholders on a pro rata basis. The Arrangement will result in each of Bemaba and Dorset becoming separate unlisted reporting issuers, allowing them to each focus on the development of the Bohan Project and Tesla Project, respectively.

The Corporation intends to make an application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for a Final Order on March 31, 2023 and expects the effective date of the Arrangement to be on or about April 7, 2023.

5. Approval of Capital Reduction Resolution

A special resolution authorizing Carrie Arran's Board of Directors (the "Directors") to approve a reduction in Carrie's stated capital by such amount as the Directors determine at the relevant time is required so that the realizable value of Carrie's assets is not less than the aggregate of Carrie's liabilities and the stated capital of Carrie's common shares, as more fully described in the Circular, was approved with 99.09% of votes case in favour.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our plans, future financings and operations, and the timing and completion of the Arrangement. Such Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the Forward-Looking Information, including, without limitation, general economic, market and business conditions, including in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in national and local government legislation or regulations regarding environmental factors, taxation or foreign investment; political or economic instability; terrorism; inflation; changes in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; dependency on equity market financings to fund operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in each management's discussion and analysis released by the Corporation. In addition, Forward-Looking Information is based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information:

Richard A. Graham

Director

Telephone: (604) 488-8717

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160236