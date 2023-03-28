Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT's (FR0012419307 ALFOC) goal has always been offering fresh and unique experiences to players around the world, thanks to video games crafted from innovative concepts, inventive gameplay, and original worlds.

With Atlas Fallen the talented studio Deck13 Interactive (a partner studio member of the Focus Group) shares the same goal and ambition of creating a memorable A-RPG experience in a unique setting, with exciting gameplay and fully playable co-op with a friend.

If both the early previews from critics, as well as the reception from players at PAX East were extremely positive, Focus and Deck13 decided to give the game some extra time, allowing the development teams to deliver the best possible version of Atlas Fallen, and the best experience for players. As a consequence, Focus Entertainment made the difficult decision to postpone the worldwide launch of Atlas Fallen to August 10, 2023, and thus maximize the potential of this fully owned new IP.

Today Focus Entertainment remains fully confident for the upcoming 2023/2024 financial year as it will be underpinned by ambitious launches, such as Aliens: Dark Descent developed by Tindalos Interactive, Atlas Fallen developed by Deck13 Interactive (a partner studio member of the Group), Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, a new franchise co-owned with DON'T NOD, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developed by Saber Interactive.

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West and A Plague Tale, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

