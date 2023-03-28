Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is Bringing the Magic to North Texas for a Limited Engagement Starting May 11

Tickets on sale now at MMLTour.com

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / The global stage sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is bringing its magic to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a limited engagement for five weeks only starting May 11. Hot on the heels of the hit film Magic Mike's Last Dance, the North American touring production will perform 10 shows a week in a custom-built venue located in the center of the action at the vibrant Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, TX. The tour's North Texas engagement was announced today with an electrifying performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, giving viewers across the country a sneak peek at the spectacular production. A limited number of tickets starting at $69 are on sale now and going fast at MMLTour.com.

Thanks to the incredible audience support of Magic Mike's Last Dance in North Texas, the magic is heading live and in-person to Frisco! MAGIC MIKE LIVE features professionally trained dancers delivering a thrilling 90-minute show that packs in sexy and daring dance routines, acrobatics, live music, comedy, and more in front of, above, and all around the audience. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, MAGIC MIKE LIVE provides an unforgettably fun night of live entertainment, perfect for date night or the ultimate girls' night out, that's guaranteed to leave guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite their inner magic.

"We considered a number of amazing cities to open our first production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE after the release of Magic Mike's Last Dance, but the Dallas-Fort Worth area rose to the top," said MAGIC MIKE LIVE Executive Producer Vincent Marini. "North Texas audiences have been visiting our Las Vegas show in huge numbers for years, but this touring production is something new. It's the culmination of everything we've learned about our show and our guests after selling over a million tickets around the world. It's joyful, it's sexy, and it's just a ton of fun. I just know that people will be blown away the minute they walk into the venue!"

After taking in the venue's aesthetic indoor-outdoor courtyard space, guests will marvel as they enter the multi-story, 600-seat venue which incorporates the best design features from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world. Every performance, every fabric, every finish, every detail of the venue has been meticulously curated by Tatum and the MAGIC MIKE LIVE creative team, led by co-director and film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with co-choreographer Luke Broadlick.

The fun isn't just limited to the 90-minute show! Guests are invited to come early and stay late to enjoy the indoor-outdoor lounge complete with music, multiple bars, and comfortable seating. The venue's bars will offer a curated cocktail experience created in collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh's spirit brand Singani 63, featuring signature beverages inspired by moments in the show.

Epic experiences await those looking to up the ante on their visit to MAGIC MIKE LIVE:

Ultra Seats - Experience MAGIC MIKE LIVE like never before from one of just 12 available Ultra Seats. Priced at $299 per person, each Ultra Seat package includes: Front-row, plush couch seating as close to the action as you can possibly get. Complimentary cocktails paired with special moments throughout the show. Complimentary preferred parking. A commemorative lanyard. A personal concierge, who will provide each party with direct communication before, during and after the show. Dedicated waitstaff during the show. All offerings from Mike's Exclusive Package, including a post-show meet and greet with members of the cast, cocktail, and live music.

To take full advantage of all that the region's premiere shopping and entertainment destination has to offer, ticket buyers can also pair their experience with an afternoon brunch on Saturday and Sunday at Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom. Priced at $50 per person, the 2 p.m. brunch seating offers up a three-course menu that includes stuffed cheese bread and your choice of pizza, wood-fired breakfast sandwich, or full salad, and either a delicious apple pie or cinnamon glazed knots for dessert, all topped off with a $20 Tap Wall credit to indulge with your favorite beer, wine or cocktail. A limited number of weekend brunch packages are available to add-on to any 4 p.m. performance ticket purchase on Saturday or Sunday.

The North American touring production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE is led by South Africa-born Kalon Badenhorst, who has performed the titular role of "Mike" in Berlin and Las Vegas, and emcees Crystal Powell and Nikki Lowe. The ensemble cast also includes MAGIC MIKE LIVE alumni Gianluca Briganti, Clare Billson, Nate Bryan, Kiana De Van der Schueren, Marcquet Hill, Burim Jusufi, Jake Paul Green, Nicholas Phillips, Blake Varga, and Joshua Williams. Additional casting to be announced.

While thrilling more than 1.2 million guests around the world with shows currently running in Las Vegas, London, on tour across North America, and past engagements in Berlin and Australia, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has earned its place at the center of the zeitgeist with regular appearances on major TV shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk, SHERRI, ELLEN, The TODAY Show, The Graham Norton Show, This is Us, Britain's Got Talent, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. MAGIC MIKE LIVE also inspired HBO Max's instant-hit unscripted reality series Finding Magic Mike, and continues to fuel popularity for the Magic Mike film franchise, including the latest hit, Magic Mike's Last Dance.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is produced by Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan and Nick Wechsler in association with Vincent Marini, Bruce Robert Harris, Jack W. Batman, Julian Stoneman, Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Los Angeles Media Fund, ZKM Media, Richard Winkler, Alan Shorr, Dawn Smalberg, Marlene and Gary Cohen, and Simon Thomas. Emmy and Tony Award-winner Michael Cohl and his partner Tony Smith, principals with Bat Out of Hell Productions, will serve as the lead promoters. The tour is co-directed and choreographed by film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with co-choreographer Luke Broadlick and associate choreographers The Bartley Brothers (Anthony and Charles), with original music by Jack Rayner, and production design by Rachel O'Toole.

Starting May 11, MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour will perform a 90-minute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with 10 p.m. performances Thursday through Saturday, and a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday; no shows on Monday and Tuesday. For tickets starting at $68, upgrades, and information for groups of 10 or more, visit MMLTour.com or call 833.624.4265.

Connect with the show on social media: @MMLTour on Instagram and Twitter; @MagicMikeLiveTour on TikTok and Facebook / MMLTOUR.

Link to press kit for MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour.

About MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Hailed as "A romance novel come to life…made for a woman's gaze" by USA Today and celebrated as "The show that has everything you could ever want" and "The coolest, funniest, sexiest show I've ever seen" by Glamour UK, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a first-class entertainment experience based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL and that inspired the recently released Magic Mike's Last Dance. Serving as "the cure to the common male revue" (Las Vegas Sun), the steamy production features the hottest and most talented men in the country performing in front of, behind, above, and all around the audience. Conceived by Channing Tatum and co-directed by Tatum and film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with choreography by Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick, the show features sexy and daring themed dance and strip routines punctuated by one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast of performers. MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular that leaves its guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite their inner Magic.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is now performing on the Las Vegas Strip at SAHARA Las Vegas, in London at The Hippodrome Casino, and on tour throughout North America. For more information, visit MMLTour.com and keep up with the show on social media - @MMLTour.

