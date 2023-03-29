Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's controlling shareholder, Mr. Ernesto Echavarria, has exercised a total of 21,666,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"), representing all the Warrants held by Mr. Echavarria. As a result of the exercise of the Warrants, together with prior acquisitions, Mr. Echavarria now holds an aggregate of 312,242,855 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 56.95% of the issued and outstanding Shares, an increase from approximately 55.23% prior to the exercise of the Warrants.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "Copper Fox is pleased to have the continued support of its major shareholder. The funds made available pursuant to the warrant exercise are being used to advance Copper Fox's 2023 activities on its advanced and exploration stage copper projects located in Arizona, USA and British Columbia, Canada."

As disclosed in the early warning report accompanying this news release, an aggregate of $1,950,000 was paid to exercise the 21,666,667 Warrants at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant, and Mr. Echavarria acquired these Shares for investment purposes and, may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Echavarria is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), or by contacting the Company.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact: Jason Shepherd 1-844-464-2820; investor@copperfoxmetals.com

