THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and theranostics, announces today its new financial calendar for 2023, the publication of its annual results for 2022 and its revenue for the first quarter of 2023 is postponed to April 12.

Events Dates* 2022 Full-Year Results and 2023 First-Quarter Revenue Wednesday April 12, 2023 Annual General Meeting Wednesday May 24, 2023 2023 First-Half Revenue Monday July 17, 2023 2023 First-Half Results Monday September 18, 2023 2023 Third-Quarter Revenue Wednesday October 11, 2023

(*) Subject to modifications. Press releases will be published before market open.

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER® range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2022, the Company posted revenue of €12.2 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

