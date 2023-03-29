Sponsored symposium will spotlight the topic of collagen biostimulation and the evolving field of regenerative aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics, a global leader in aesthetic medicine, is presenting a total of 15 posters at the 2023 Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), highlighting its medical aesthetics product portfolio as well as new trends in aesthetic medicine. AMWC is a leading global scientific conference specializing in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, and this year's congress will be a hybrid event allowing participants to attend live in Monaco or virtually from March 30 until April 1, 2023.

"Merz Aesthetics is looking forward to highlighting our advancing science and leadership within the medical aesthetics industry at this year's AMWC, including insights on the evolving field of regenerative aesthetics," said Terri Phillips, M.D., Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Merz Aesthetics. "We take great pride in the quality and innovation of our product portfolio and are thrilled to present additional evidence that further strengthens the established safety profile across our portfolio."

"This year's congress allows us to reunite with the world's leading experts in aesthetic and aging science to drive innovation in aesthetic medicine," said Frank Brandt-Pollmann, President, EMEA, Merz Aesthetics. "We're proud to share our advancements in research to continue to adapt to the evolving customer needs."

Merz Aesthetics, alongside distinguished medical aesthetic experts, is sponsoring and participating in several AMWC sessions and will be presenting new data and insights throughout the congress. This includes two Merz Aesthetics' sponsored symposium events. One of them titled "The Power of Skin Rejuvenation and Regenerative Aesthetics", which will focus on the topic of collagen biostimulation and regenerative aesthetics featuring the following new publication:

Evolving Field of Regenerative Aesthetics Presenting author: Dr. Kate Goldie, Thursday, March 30, 2023, 5:45 PM CEST

In addition, Merz Aesthetics will be presenting 15 e-posters, which will be available for viewing on-site throughout the congress and displayed on the virtual e-poster platform with detailed abstracts. Following are the highlighted e-posters.

Botulinum Neurotoxin, Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization, and Hyaluronic Acid Combination Treatment for Preorbital Rejuvenation Presenting author: Dr. Welf Prager

Presenting author: Dr. Welf Prager Assessment of the Interference of Hyperdiluted Calcium Hydroxylapatite for Neck Rejuvenation in the Ultrasonographic Evaluation of Thyroid Presenting author: Dr. Gladstone Faria

Presenting author: Dr. Gladstone Faria Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization for Skin Quality Improvement: Treatment Protocol and Practical Insights Presenting author: Dr. Je Young Park

Presenting author: Dr. Je Young Park Safety and Efficacy of Superficial Micro-focused Ultrasound with Visualization for Melasma in Asians Presenting author: Dr. Joyce Lim

Presenting author: Dr. Joyce Lim Hi 5 Protocol for the Use of Ultrasound with Visualization Presenting author: Dr. Niamh Corduff

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 110 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics' global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 52 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com

Copyright 2023 Merz Aesthetics GmbH. All rights reserved. MERZ, MERZ AESTHETICS and the MERZ logo are registered trademarks of Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005017/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Diana Trojanus

EMEA Communications

Merz Aesthetics GmbH

Media@merz.com