Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A0M21K ISIN: LV0000101079 Ticker-Symbol: UIJ 
Stuttgart
29.03.23
09:25 Uhr
4,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VEF AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEF AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9406,05010:14
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2023 | 10:10
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On the Change in AS "VEF" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 29, 2023 to make changes in the observation status
applied to AS "VEF" (VEF1R, ISIN LV0000101079). 

AS "VEF" on March 28, 2023 has published its auditor's report in English for
Audited Annual Report for 2022. Therefore, one of the circumstances for which
the observation status was applied on March 28, 2023 have ceased to exist. 

The observation status which was applied on March 28, 2023 is still in force.
It was applied taking into account AS "VEF" announcement on convocation of
company's annual general meeting of shareholders to take place on April 26,
2023 with the question on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated
market. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
