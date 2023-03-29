On the Change in AS "VEF" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 29, 2023 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "VEF" (VEF1R, ISIN LV0000101079). AS "VEF" on March 28, 2023 has published its auditor's report in English for Audited Annual Report for 2022. Therefore, one of the circumstances for which the observation status was applied on March 28, 2023 have ceased to exist. The observation status which was applied on March 28, 2023 is still in force. It was applied taking into account AS "VEF" announcement on convocation of company's annual general meeting of shareholders to take place on April 26, 2023 with the question on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.