Mobile Operator Recognizes Netcracker for Providing Expertise, Support and Partnership to Help Achieve Its Goals

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the Chairman Award for Champion Partner of the Year from Vodafone Oman in recognition of its invaluable contributions during the mobile operator's first year of operations.

A partner from day one, Netcracker played a key role in supporting Vodafone to develop new products and services, expand its reach and strengthen its brand across the country. The award was presented to Netcracker during Vodafone Oman's first anniversary celebration.

The Chairman Awards recognize the contributions of employees, working teams and business partners in Vodafone's journey. In its first year, the recipients of the awards each played an instrumental role in the launch of a new-generation telco in Oman.

The third operator to establish operations in the Sultanate of Oman, Vodafone made its debut in March 2022 as a 100% fully digital operator in a highly competitive market. Vodafone initially selected Netcracker Digital BSS in a cloud deployment to deliver a superior customer experience and monetize innovative new services. Since then, Vodafone Oman has extended its relationship with Netcracker for analytics, DevOps processes and an integration layer to add to the operator's data-driven capabilities, as well as managed services.

"As a new operator establishing a presence in the Sultanate, we selected Netcracker as a strategic partner from the very beginning to support our mobile network launch, enable fast time to market and help us to deliver a rich digital customer experience," said Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman. "We are proud of our partnership with Netcracker, who time and again has proven its commitment to excellence and unwavering focus on delivering value to our customers. I look forward to building on our success and exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation as we continue our journey of success in Oman."

"We are truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from Vodafone Oman," said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. "We were proud to be an inaugural partner for a brand new mobile operator, and since then Vodafone Oman has continued to place its trust in us with additional projects and engagements, through which we aim to achieve continued success going forward."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localizing technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company's belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, 'Together, we can'. https://www.vodafone.om

