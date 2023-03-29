Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
29.03.2023 | 12:25
29.03.2023 | 12:25
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director Declaration 29-March-2023 / 10:54 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 March 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Ms Jane Routledge, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC with effect from 1 April 2023. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  233506 
EQS News ID:  1595685 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595685&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
