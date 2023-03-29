M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

29 March 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Ms Jane Routledge, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC with effect from 1 April 2023.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary

