ACCP Announces New Slate of Board Members for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / ACCP - The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) welcomed a new slate of board members today at its regularly scheduled March Board meeting. These seven accomplished corporate social impact professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization. They will be instrumental in guiding ACCP's five-year strategic plan focusing on advancing knowledge and practice, fostering community, diversifying the field, and advocating for the profession.

Ashley Atkins, Director of US Corporate Responsibility at Novartis

Director of US Corporate Responsibility at Novartis Nancy Bonges , Director of Community Engagement at William Blair

, Director of Community Engagement at William Blair Monique Carswell, Director, Center for Racial Equity at Walmart

Director, Center for Racial Equity at Walmart Kathy Gu, Purpose Partnership Lead at Pinterest

Purpose Partnership Lead at Pinterest Aldustus (A.J) Jordan, Head of Community Stewardship at Vanguard

Head of Community Stewardship at Vanguard Sandy Pierantoni, Director, Global ESG Strategy and Initiatives at LKQ Corporation

Director, Global ESG Strategy and Initiatives at LKQ Corporation Robert Rizzo, Senior Director, Community Investment at Conagra Brands

In addition, ACCP welcomes the following new Officers for 2023-2024:

Leanne Posko , Capital One, Chair

, Capital One, Chair Carlos Pagoaga , Group Director, Partnerships, at The Coca-Cola Company - Vice Chair

, Group Director, Partnerships, at The Coca-Cola Company - Vice Chair Catherine McGlown , VP, ESG and DEI, Communications and Brand at Pathward - Treasurer

, VP, ESG and DEI, Communications and Brand at Pathward - Treasurer Joni Fitch , Director, Community Affairs and Engagement at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. - Secretary

, Director, Community Affairs and Engagement at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. - Secretary Laura Gallagher, Global Head of Corporate Citizenship at AIG - Governance Chair

"As CSR and ESG professionals manage complex collaboration within their own companies, s we know these individuals have the vision and expertise to govern ACCP," says Carolyn Berkowitz, ACCP President and CEO. "We are so grateful to them for going above and beyond to serve and strengthen the field. We look forward to working with our new board members as we continue our mission of advancing the effectiveness of corporate social impact professionals."

The new board members join an already impressive list of seasoned practitioners from leading purpose-driven companies. As their terms come to an end, ACCP would like to thank the following board members for their time and dedication to making ACCP an increasingly valuable peer community and strategic resource:

Eileen Buckley , Senior Director, Corporate Responsibility at Stryker

, Senior Director, Corporate Responsibility at Stryker Stephanie Lomibao , SVP, ESG Program Manager at Bank of America

, SVP, ESG Program Manager at Bank of America Chris Montross , Senior Managing Director, Community Relations and Urban Marketing and VP, Foundation at Aetna, Inc.

, Senior Managing Director, Community Relations and Urban Marketing and VP, Foundation at Aetna, Inc. Don Rettig, Director, Community Affairs at Owens Corning and President, OC Foundation

ACCP advances the effectiveness of corporate social impact professionals by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive peer communities. We are excited about what lies ahead.

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of CSR & ESG professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact.

