Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - P2Earn Inc. (CSE: PXE) (FSE: WH4) (the "Company" or "P2E") wishes to announce that the Company is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 4,666,666 Common Shares, for gross proceeds of $350,000, and a maximum of 13,333,333 Common Shares ($999,999.98) (the "Life Offering").

LIFE Offering - Private Placement

Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company intends to issue on a non-brokered private placement basis, a minimum 4,666,666 Common Shares and a maximum of 13,333,333 Common Shares, at a price of $0.075 per Common Share on a post-Consolidation basis for gross proceeds of min$350,000 and max$1,000,000.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profiles at www.sedar.com; www.cse.com and on the Company's website at http://p2earn.io. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

As disclosed in the Offering Document, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for general working capital purposes .

The Common Shares offered as a part of the LIFE Offering shall be issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Common Shares offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The LIFE Offering is anticipated to close in one or more closing dates prior to April 21, 2023, or such later date as the Company may determine. The closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, a minimum of $350,000 in gross proceeds being raised by the LIFE Offering and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the Company's completion of its filing obligations under the policies of the CSE.

New Auditor

The Company is further pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Green Growth CPA's of California, USA to replace its former auditor Smythe LLP who resigned last year. The new auditor is working with the Company to complete the Company's audit for its year ended December 31, 2022.

For Further information:

Eugene Valaitis, Director

(214)-864-5958

