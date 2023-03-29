Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVHV ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 Ticker-Symbol: I32 
Tradegate
27.03.23
12:07 Uhr
0,186 Euro
-0,014
-7,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2040,21015:00
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2023 | 13:50
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDHXPJ60

Issuer Name

I3 ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Polus Capital Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

BYBROOK CAPITAL BADMINTON 405 FUND LP

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

BYBROOK CAPITAL BADMINTON FUND LP

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

BYBROOK CAPITAL HAZELTON MASTER FUND LP

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

BYBROOK CAPITAL MASTER FUND LP

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Mar-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Mar-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.6450

5.3551

25.0001

298,212,750

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

19.6469

4.4171

24.0640

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDHXPJ60

0

234,334,943

0

19.6450

Sub Total 8.A

234,334,943

19.6450%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights

Contract for Difference

Open

n/a

Cash

63,877,807

5.3551

Sub Total 8.B2

63,877,807

5.3551%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Polus Capital Management Limited

BYBROOK CAPITAL MASTER FUND LP

5.0399

1.3559

6.3958%

Polus Capital Management Limited

BYBROOK CAPITAL HAZELTON MASTER FUND LP

3.6549

0.3264

3.9813%

Polus Capital Management Limited

BYBROOK CAPITAL BADMINTON FUND LP

10.9502

3.3640

14.3141%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

n/a

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29/03/2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746416/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.