Vaultinum is commissioned by Eurazeo to run a Cyber and Tech Audit

PARIS, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurazeo has appointed Vaultinum, a Swiss company specialising in the protection and audit of software and other technology assets, to audit the source code and IT environment of an acquisition target.

"Investors need to be aware of the risks they are taking when investing in a software company, as a lack of knowledge of the impact of a software breach can cause huge financial, legal and reputational damage. Only an automated review of every line of source code will identify the software's cybersecurity, third-party licensing and scalability vulnerabilities, and help investors make informed decisions about their future acquisition," said Philippe Thomas, CEO of Vaultinum.

In addition to Vaultinum's report on the target company's cyber vulnerabilities, the analysis of the scalability, maturity and maintainability of its software assets was highly relevant to Eurazeo, helping them to reassess their level of involvement in the target company and establish a roadmap.

About Vaultinum

Vaultinum is a trusted third party specialising in the protection and audit of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has helped thousands of digital companies and investors secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their intellectual property, ensure business continuity, and mitigate cyber and software risks.

About Eurazeo

With over €32 billion in assets under management, Eurazeo is one of Europe's leading private equity firms. It invests in a wide range of developing sectors, including technology, healthcare and financial services.

