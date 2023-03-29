Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by PCI Developments to provide 748 Level 2 charging stations to King George Hub, which is scheduled for occupancy in early 2025. With 748 parking spaces planned, every stall will have access to an EV charging station.

PCI Developments, founded in 1982, is a Metro Vancouver real estate developer and investor specializing in urban mixed-use, commercial built-to-suit, and value-added repositioning of existing buildings.

King George Hub is a landmark mixed-use development that will provide over 760,000 sq. ft. of LEED Gold, transit-oriented office and retail space in multiple phases, as well as approximately 1.2 million sq. ft. of residential space situated at the junction of up to three rapid transit lines.

"The vision for King George Hub is exceptional and we are delighted to be supporting this groundbreaking strategy to support the future of clean transportation," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Adding EV charging stations to every stall in the development is a very supportive move that sets a new standard for developments. We are proud to have delivered a plan that is flexible and able to accommodate load sharing to streamline and minimize the infrastructure requirement."

Hypercharge will complete the project in collaboration with Mott Electric, which will manage installation of all chargers and infrastructure requirements. Founded in 1930, Mott Electric, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, is one of the oldest and largest electrical contracting companies in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

"PCI Developments is recognized for building communities that prioritize sustainable lifestyles and transportation choices," said Brad Howard, Director of Development at PCI Developments. "We are collaborating with Natural Resources Canada and CleanBC to deliver EV chargers at several of our new developments across Metro Vancouver and are excited to be working with Hypercharge as our selected EV-charger supplier for King George Hub."

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

invest@hypercharge.com

604-881-1730

Media Contact:

Kyle Green | Senior Marketing Manager

kyle.green@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the number of charging stations to be installed by Hypercharge at the King George Hub, and the anticipated timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160245