Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of its rolling Stock Option Plan, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 1,850,000 common shares by certain directors, consultants, and advisors to the Company. Each stock option will be exercisable at $0.25 per common share until March 29, 2028.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

