Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of its rolling Stock Option Plan, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 1,850,000 common shares by certain directors, consultants, and advisors to the Company. Each stock option will be exercisable at $0.25 per common share until March 29, 2028.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
info@stormex.ca

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746424/Storm-Exploration-Announces-Grant-of-Options

