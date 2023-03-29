Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) (the "Company"), a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. CEO of the Company, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6427/160374_d7f8b9d9e47b8981_001full.jpg

"We saw your announcement about your 2022 revenues being 125% higher than the previous year. What accounted for such a dramatic increase?", asked Jolly. "We partnered with a group called Ikigai Marketing Works and created a product called Pooph," Calvert explained. "Walmart recently announced that they will be going nationwide with it in Q2," said Calvert, adding that the product is being advertised on television nationally. "Chewy, one of the largest online retailers, has picked it up, along with other retailers."

Calvert elaborated, "We sell our product to them on a wholesale basis and we get a royalty on sales. We also bargained to participate in their equity," he added, noting that the equity agreement is for 20% of the company. "It is a great business model for BioLargo," said Calvert. "This is our number one mover right now, and I think we are just scratching the surface."

"Can you give us an update on your treatment technology for PFAS, also known as 'forever chemicals', in water?", asked Jolly. "Well, the EPA finally came out with the proposed detection limits of four parts per trillion," said Calvert. "With the limits being so low, it expands the scope of the market astronomically, and will include not just drinking water but water used in food production, cosmetics, and other industrial applications," he explained, adding that PFAS chemicals have been linked to birth defects and cancer.

Calvert discussed the Company's own PFAS treatment device, which recently secured its first customer. "To get mass adoption, we need to show full-scale adoption," said Calvert. "We have done about ten trials," he added. "We now have national representation on channel partners, ten agreements have been signed, and we are now getting three to four projects per week proposed to us," shared Calvert. "The pending list of opportunities is worth well over 100 million."

"To our knowledge, we are the only commercially viable technology that makes the claim that it can achieve a non-detect status," continued Calvert. "It is a significant claim, and we have proven it."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recently announced acquisition of a sodium-sulfur battery technology. "One of the co-developers and engineers, who spent five to eight years refining the design to make a sodium-sulfur battery, brought this technology to us," said Calvert. "We acquired the technology and brought the engineer and co-developer to our team, now we are in the replication process for the battery," he explained, adding that the battery is designed to fill a void in the market for safe, long-term fixed site energy storage, like EV charging stations, renewable energy production sites, and grid-scale energy storage.

"Lithium has its drawbacks; it cannot be charged to 100% and cannot be discharged to 0%, it also has a limited functional life," continued Calvert. "We believe we could get a 20-year battery from this with no rare Earth elements, as well as incredible efficiency and a low cost of materials," he explained, adding that the battery also has a much lower risk of runaway fire compared to lithium-ion based technologies which can be highly explosive.

To close the interview Calvert encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up to date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand and grow an innovative pipeline of technologies.

To hear Dennis Calvert's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8271999-biolargo-inc-discusses-125-revenue-increase-and-significance-of-proposed-epa-pfas-regulations.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Its core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Its business approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. www.BioLargo.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue and plans for future operations, and may be identified by words such as "we believe". These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160374