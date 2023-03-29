Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces NFT Pirate Collection Launch through World of Treasure

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), trading as (OTC PINK:BLIS), is excited to announce the completion and launch the first NFTs of the collection for sale through its associated World of Treasure company. The first specially minted Pirate 888 collection NFTs are all unique collectibles, which is part of a very limited series, that will expand to only 8,888 collectibles. Each of the collectible will be offered as currently seen on https://opensea.io/collection/888pirateclub. This is a unique and beautifully crafted collection which TSR is proud to be the inspiration for as it grows its brand world-wide, leading ultimately to the play to earn game

Game World of Treasure. With the introduction of this collection, TSR and Kraken Treasure LLC, has a huge following for the collection worldwide. World of Treasure as it develops can be seen at www.worldoftreasure.io.

The history and themes presented by TSR and World of Treasure is now part of a collection of an exclusive club of members that will be part of the growth of 300 years of history of shipwrecks, pirates, and treasure of vast quantities still to be found. The Pirate 888 collection is designed that each is backed by blockchain technology and unique ownership identity all built for every beautifully crafted NFT art collectibles, which will lead to the Game World of Treasure being developed as well through TSR and Kraken. The purchase of the NFTs, will result in direct revenue for TSR operations as it gathers treasure with its two treasure crews and vessels off the east coast of Florida.

TSR and WOT expect the collection to gain enormous traction, since its inception, just in the past month, has over 10,000 Twitter followers and over 4,000 Telegram followers world-wide all through organic growth. The sales of such NFTs vary in values for sale. TSR will realize revenue and profit from such sales, which will enable TSR to fund treasure endeavors and grow the Company.

World of Treasure was developed to enter the NFT collectible market, and to lead to entry into the large gaming app and online industry with a pirate and treasure theme game, and interactive market-place. The first NFT collection the 888 Pirate NFT collection will be rolled out for public collection and purchase as of March 28, 2023. The NFT collection can be seen at the World of Treasure website, www.worldoftreasure.io. As well you can follow the development and group of interested persons on Telegram at t.me/worldoftreasuregame and on Twitter at @WOTnftgame. In addition, WOT will sponsor real world on shore treasure hunts at selected locations, for real treasure and valuable other items. WOT will include advertised offerings, with live music, shops, and ability to own and develop metaverse islands property.

You can follow TSR at our Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked. Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/

World of Treasure and the NFT collection can be found at www.WorldOfTreasure.io

