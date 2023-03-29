Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Hydrogen Technologies' Zero-Emission DCC Boiler Solution Aligns Precisely With New $6.2B From Department of Energy Grant Funding Programs to Reduce Industrial Emissions

TULSA, OK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Hydrogen Technologies ("HT"), developer of the patented, zero-emission DCC hydrogen-fueled boiler, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is now offering grant funding up to 80% to businesses interested in deploying hydrogen boilers to decarbonize industrial operations. These grants support businesses with operations in the U.S. in their efforts to decarbonize their steam production using technologies such as HT's hydrogen-fueled boilers.

HT's DCC boilers are an efficient and sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based boilers, and they eliminate GHG emissions, providing a cleaner and greener steam source for industry.

Details about the new DOE funding programs focused on decarbonizing U.S. industry:

Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO) FY23 Multi-Topic FOA Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Number: DE-FOA-0002997. Decarbonizing Industrial Heat. $156 million across 37 to 62 projects. Project size $750K to $10M. 5-page concept paper due 4/17/23. Full application due 6/23/23.

Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), Industrial Decarbonization & Emissions Reduction Demonstration-to-Deployment, FOA Number: DE-FOA-0002936. $6 billion across 22 to 65 projects. Project size from $35M to $500M. 10-page concept paper due 4/21/23. Full application due 8/04/23.

With submission deadlines fast approaching, it is essential for businesses to act fast and take advantage of this opportunity to support their sustainability efforts while saving money and creating local jobs.

Organizations interested in participating in the grants program should visit Hydrogen Technologies' website and fill out the form on the "Funding Opportunities" tab.



HT's DCC boiler was developed to be THE boiler for a CO2-free future. It maximizes thermal efficiency, minimizes operating headaches, and emits absolutely no greenhouse gasses or other pollutants. By combining pure hydrogen (H2) and pure oxygen (O2) gas in an exothermic reaction, the DCC being demonstrated achieves independently verified GHG-free fuel efficiency greater than 97%.1 In December 2022, the DCC was awarded the Solar Impulse Foundation's prestigious "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" label which recognizes profitable solutions to protect the environment.







About Hydrogen Technologies



Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC Boiler, which work much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers: be it district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper mills or industrial manufacturing processes, HT has a reliable, efficient and clean solution for your GHG and ESG goals. HT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(OTC:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.

1 Process Engineering Associates, LLC, "DCC Efficiency Test Report" by Chris Muntean, Aug. 2022

