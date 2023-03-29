Grandville, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - RSC Advisors, a top area wealth management firm, has unveiled a financial program designed to help pre-retirees navigate inflation concerns. As the economy begins to rebound from the pandemic, risks like potential inflation can be seen as a challenge for those nearing retirement age. RSC Advisors' new program aims to address these concerns and provide clients with a comprehensive plan for achieving their financial goals.

"Inflation can be a real concern for those approaching retirement," said Chris Oisten, Founder of RSC Advisors. "Our program is designed to help pre-retirees understand the impact of inflation on their retirement savings and develop a plan that accounts for potential inflationary pressures."





Chris Oisten

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9634/160229_cee81ab584381967_001full.jpg

RSC Advisors stands out in the industry by taking a personal approach to client relationships, getting to know each client as a person rather than just a paycheck. The firm's philosophy is centered on the idea that fear should not be a guiding light when it comes to investing. By providing clients with the ability to separate news from fear, RSC Advisors helps clients make informed decisions and achieve their financial objectives.

The financial industry is currently undergoing significant changes, including the introduction of Reg BI. RSC Advisors is committed to embracing these changes and providing clients with the highest level of service and advice.

As part of its ongoing commitment to client service, RSC Advisors is updating its technology and processes to ensure that clients have access to the most up-to-date information and resources. This investment in technology will enable the firm to provide clients with a more streamlined and efficient experience.

RSC Advisors has been helping clients achieve their financial goals for over 36 years. In addition to its financial expertise, the firm is also actively involved in the community, with Chris Oisten serving as a Kids Hope Mentor and Rotary member.

For more information about RSC Advisors and its financial program for pre-retirees, please visit https://vpfgroup.com.

Contact:

Chris Oisten

chriso@rscadvisor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160229