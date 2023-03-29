DJ Softonic Appoints Andy Webb, Ex-BBC Executive, as VP of Product to Spearhead Mobile Strategy

Webb brings extensive experience from Huawei and the BBC online to the world's leading software download platform. He will lead the evolution of Softonic's product portfolio and broaden the company's web publishing reach.

Softonic, the world's leading software platform, has appointed Andy Webb as its new VP of Product. With over two decades of experience in the telecoms and media sector, working with some of the industry's biggest companies, including Sky and the BBC online, Webb brings a wealth of experience in international product development and mobile technology to his new role.

Throughout his career, Webb has worked on various projects, including building communication networks in conflict zones, when he was in the military before moving into civilian life and playing a key role in the European expansion of Huawei. With a passion for conversational and generative AI, Webb's background in the media sector positions him well to help Softonic reinforce its product portfolio and reach new audiences.

Andy's role as the new VP of Product involves overseeing the shift from desktop to mobile and spearheading the expansion of the company's product range. His mission is to improve consumers' experience by providing them with digital tools that are second to none in functionality, entertainment, and productivity. He will be responsible for the strategy and execution of all product-related activities, including developing a vision and setting the strategic direction of the product.

He will also own and drive the whole product lifecycle from design to launch. As a key member of the leadership team, Andy will work cross-functionally with the Engineering, Marketing, and Sales teams to take Softonic to the next level. The product team within Core, rev.amp, advertising, and new initiatives, as well as UX/UI, will report directly to him.

To achieve this, Webb will leverage his expertise in content production to improve the discovery experience for over 500.000 programs. He will also work to optimise advertising revenue through rev·amp, Softonic's in-house built ad-stack technology, that helps editorial sites improve their advertising revenue.

With Andy Webb at the helm, Softonic is well-positioned to diversify its business model and consolidate its reputation as a world-class software platform. Delivering the world's best digital tools to over 75 million users monthly, Softonic is poised to become a dominant player in the tech industry.

