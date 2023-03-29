Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Equitybee, a FinTech company and a leading startup employees stock options funding platform, is launching Equity Value Finder. For the first time, Equitybee provides startup employees with the estimated dollar value of stock options. It provides startup employees with the ability to understand the market value of compensation, help make educated decisions about a user's financial future, and even estimate net worth.





Owning stock options at a startup company can potentially lead to a life-changing financial opportunity. Wherever employees are negotiating compensation, considering a new job offer, or simply planning a financial future, understanding the market value of a significant part of compensation is crucial. However, today, startup employees simply don't know the value of personal stock options so employees mostly rely on guesses and sometimes false hopes.

Equitybee aims to fix this problem by providing startup employees with the estimated market value of personal stock options and funding solutions. With the mission of empowering employees, the launch of Equitybee's latest product is an extension of the company's commitment to helping startup employees realize the full potential and value of personal options.

How Equity Value Finder Works

To get started, users will need to sign up to Equitybee's platform.

Next, users will enter the number of personal shares/options.

The Equity Value Finder will provide a market value estimate, based on Equitybee's proprietary model of multiple sources of trade data, valuations, and market sentiment. After submitting the number of options, the employee will see personal equity value, including any funding opportunities available through the platform.

Knowing one's stock options' value is crucial in general, and even more in a market downturn. Startup employees should always be aware of the value of stock options and potentially seek expert advice when needed to navigate the complexities of the market.

"We are thrilled to launch Equity Value Finder, which provides startup employees with the transparency and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their stock options. Big tech public companies' employees have clear visibility to the value of their stock grants, why should private startup employees be different? For the first time we are providing startup employees with the estimated market value of their stock options," said Oren Barzilai, Co-Founder & CEO of Equitybee. "Our mission has always been to empower employees to participate in the success of the companies they helped build, and Equity Value Finder is an extension of that commitment. With this product, employees can learn the market value of their options and take control of their financial future with ease, and transparency. We believe that in times of uncertainty, it's more important than ever for employees to know their equity value and plan for the future, and we're proud to be a part of that process."

About Equitybee

Equitybee empowers startup employees by leveraging its investor network, and provides employees with the funding users need to exercise personal stock options to become shareholders or gain early liquidity. Investors in the company include Group 11, Battery Ventures, Zeev Ventures, LocalGlobe, Latitude, and ICON Continuity Fund.

The Equity Value Finder is for informational purposes only; it should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, or a recommendation to exercise stock options, obtain liquidity, buy, sell or hold any security or other investment or pursue any investment style or strategy. The Common Stock and Preferred share prices are sourced from data believed to be reliable; Equitybee cannot guarantee the accuracy of these prices.

Equitybee makes no representations or warranties with respect to the Equitybee Estimate, its accuracy, completeness, or usefulness, and will not be liable for any use of the estimated value.

Screenshots of Equity Value Finder are for illustrative purposes only. Market value estimates are subject to data availability.

Equitybee is not affiliated or associated with, or endorsed by, any of the companies mentioned herein, and the information included has not been checked or confirmed in any way by the same companies. All services - or trademarks are the property of respective owners.

