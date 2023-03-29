Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12F05 ISIN: FI4000092523 Ticker-Symbol: C72 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
08:09 Uhr
0,074 Euro
-0,005
-6,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0760,09517:18
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2023 | 17:10
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Eagle Filters Group Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (189/23)

Eagle Filters Group Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Eagle Filters Group Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

Please note that the shares will remain listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland. 

Short name:   EAGLES   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000092523
----------------------------
Order book ID: 120778   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden will be May
12, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.