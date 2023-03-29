Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
29.03.23
10:50 Uhr
42,700 Euro
+0,310
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2023 | 17:34
95 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Sampo (76/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Sampo plc (Sampo)
published on March 29, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Sampo proposes that the Annual General Meeting (AGM),
scheduled for May 17, 2023 resolves on a share distribution of Mandatum plc
(Mandatum) to Sampo shareholders whereby one (1) share in Sampo entitle to one
(1) share in Mandatum. The Company is intended to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
after the demerger completion, which is expected on October 1, 2023. The
Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the Annual General Meeting
approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are
fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
regular and gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3), according to one of the
below alternatives. 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1130332
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
