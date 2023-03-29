NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Sampo (76/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Sampo plc (Sampo) published on March 29, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Sampo proposes that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 17, 2023 resolves on a share distribution of Mandatum plc (Mandatum) to Sampo shareholders whereby one (1) share in Sampo entitle to one (1) share in Mandatum. The Company is intended to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki after the demerger completion, which is expected on October 1, 2023. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the Annual General Meeting approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3), according to one of the below alternatives. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1130332