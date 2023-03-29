Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
08:09 Uhr
33,500 Euro
+0,250
+0,75 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,16034,43018:29
34,21034,34018:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2023 | 18:10
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 9-2023
29 March 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

On Wednesday 29 March 2023 4 PM (CEST), FLSmidth & Co A/S held its Annual General Meeting at the offices of the company, Vigerslev Allé 77, DK-2500 Valby with the following agenda:

  1. The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in 2022
  2. Presentation and approval of the 2022 Annual Report
  3. Approval of the Board of Directors' fees:

a. Final approval of fees for 2022.

b. Preliminary determination of fees for 2023

  1. Distribution of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report
  2. Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2022 for an advisory vote
  3. Election of members to the Board of Directors
  4. Election of company auditor
  5. Proposals from the Board of Directors

8.1 - Amendment of the articles of association

8.2 - Treasury shares

  1. Shareholder Proposal (AkademikerPension and LD Fonde)
  2. Any other business

-------------------------

Re 1: The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

Re 2: The general meeting approved the Annual Report 2022.

Re 3: Approval of Board of Directors' fees:

a: The general meeting approved the Board of Directors' fees for 2022.
b: The general meeting approved the preliminary determination of fees for 2023.

Re. 4: The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of dividends with DKK 3 per share was adopted.

Re 5: The Remuneration Report 2022 was approved by advisory vote.

Re 6: The general meeting re-elected Mr. Tom Knutzen, Mads Nipper, Ms. Anne Louise Eberhard, Ms. Gillian Dawn Winckler, and Mr. Thrasyvoulos Moraitis to the board of directors. Further, Daniel Reimann was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors.

Re 7: The general meeting adopted the proposal by the Board of Directors to re-elect Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee.

Re 8.1: The Board of Directors' proposal to extend the Board of Directors' authorisations to increase the company's share capital was approved. The authorisations are thereby extended until 29 March 2028 with a total aggregate issue of new shares of DKK 100,000,000.

Re 8.2: The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to repurchase treasury shares until the next Annual General Meeting was approved.

Re 9: The Annual General Meeting approved the shareholder proposal from AkademikerPension and LD Fonde on communication of the company's efforts to respect human rights and labour rights and to publish a double materiality assessment of human rights and related financial risks starting in 2024.

Re 10: No other business

The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting closed the Annual General Meeting at 5.16 PM(CEST).

52,42 % of the votes and the share capital were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Tom Knutzen as Chair and Mr. Mads Nipper as Vice Chair.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact.
MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • CA FLSmidth Summary of Annual General 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f261fb6d-ad53-4908-8393-9327c4e29eca)

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.