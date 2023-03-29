The company attributes the growth to rapidly increasing volatility levels across the globe

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Stock and forex trading community, Elite Signals crosses milestone of 44,000 members on Discord. The company, which was founded in 2019, built its membership base over time by providing signals for forex and stocks.

Talking to the media, its founders, Elie Abou Faissal and Joseph Zaylah, said, "We are humbled by the response that our platform has received. People of all backgrounds, including students, working professionals, and even experienced traders are part of our discord group. As a small start-up four years ago, we had no idea that we were going to grow into this large community of members from different parts of the planet."

The company attributes the growth to a number of factors including the rising volatility that is making people more conscious about how they trade. Last year retail investors lost $350 billion in the stock market including those planning for their retirement nest egg. Because of this, there is now a growing trend to rely more on algorithms and suite of resources before making trading decisions.

About his future goals, Elie went on to add, "We will continue to invest in our ecosystem and hopefully keep on reaching more milestones in the years ahead."

About the Company

Elite Signals is a signals website that provides signals for forex and stocks, backed by its proprietary trading algorithm EliteAlgo. Members are able to access an ecosystem that covers trading essentials like buy & sell signals, stop loss suggestions, auto-trend lines, support and resistance lines, a market time-frame dashboard, auto-consolidation zones, and more.

Moreover, there is a team of thirty professional analysts who provide training to members and teach them skills like trade setups, technical analysis, and fundamental analysis. It offers a range of subscription plans to suit traders of all budgets, including monthly membership as well as lifetime membership.

Media Contact

