NavSav Insurance Acquires Top Talent for New COO Role

Veteran leader John Uminski named as new Chief Operating Officer

BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / NavSav Insurance is thrilled to announce the addition of John Uminski as its Chief Operating Officer. John comes to NavSav with his expansive career of 25+ years at The Fortune Top 100 company Allstate. His experience has ranged from leadership roles in sales, claims and general management and marked by consistent achievement in those roles across the country. Uminski takes helm of NavSav's National operations and continued rapid expansion across the United States. "We are excited to gain this action-oriented leader with a track record for driving profitable long-term growth," said CEO, Brent Walters of Uminski. "NavSav is positioned for remarkable expansion in the coming years and we know we will achieve great things together."

John Uminski, COO

NavSav New COO, John Uminski

John's insurance career began in claims, serving in numerous roles ranging from the frontlines of service to leadership. He then added to his journey experience in Human Resources where he recruited exclusive agency owners and financial specialists. His path eventually led him to join the sales organization where he climbed the leadership ranks and quickly became the Regional Sales Director for Texas. Uminski's team later won back to back Masters Championships for the first time ever in Allstate's history and won numerous awards including the prestigious Key Leader award a remarkable, ten times.

Most recently, in 2021 John became Senior Vice President of Household Sales for National General. In this role, he was responsible for driving growth through developing new business opportunities. In that role, he led the countrywide initiatives and regional strategies guiding the implementation of one brand. That initiative successfully integrated three independent sales organizations into one cohesive team.

Today, Uminski steps into his key role with NavSav Insurance assuming all national operational responsibilities most critical to the company's growth and management. John's proven ability to navigate dynamic business environments and develop leadership will shape the future of NavSav.

NAVSAV INSURANCE is a family of independent insurance agencies shaking up the insurance industry by saying goodbye to limited products and providing customers with high-quality, affordable alternatives from higher rates. We are an innovative company built by industry leaders with decades of experience and success on both sides of the business. At NavSav, we believe everyone has the right to be valued, supported, and part of a collaborative environment. We've partnered with over 150+ carriers to ensure competitively-priced coverage and rates. We navigate through all the options to find our clients savings. As independent insurance advisers, we work for our customers and deliver an unprecedented insurance experience. We research more coverage and price options than any other company in the market and are able to discover the best protection and value for your needs. NavSav Corporate offices are located in Beaumont, Texas. Visit us at Navsav.com for more information.

