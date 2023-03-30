Homebase Launches Revolutionary Platform to Build Demand for Emerging Real Estate Assets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Homebase, a platform focused on building tech infrastructure for the real estate industry, has successfully launched in February. The platform aims to disrupt the antiquated systems used by real estate owners for tracking investments, cap tables, and operations by offering a technology-driven solution that creates efficiencies across the lifecycle of an asset.

With its new product launch, Homebase aims to democratize access to real estate ownership for users worldwide. With a legal framework built by a legal team with experience in real estate, securities law, and blockchain technology, the platform provides investors with the ability to access information and insights about the assets, monitor their investments, and track the performance of their portfolios, all in one place.

"We are thrilled with the significant response to our first tokenized property in McAllen," said Domingo Valadez, CEO of Homebase. "This achievement is a testament to the potential of blockchain technology revolutionizing the real estate industry and democratizing access to investment opportunities."

Homebase's platform seeks to revolutionize the real estate industry, and has already garnered interest from investors and industry experts. The company plans to continue expanding its platform to include additional features and functionality to further streamline the management of emerging real estate assets, including to increase its portfolio of available investments.

The company has recently announced it has sold out its first tokenized single-family rental property in McAllen, TX in under two weeks, with plans to expand into additional markets throughout the United States.

About Homebase

Homebase is a platform that enables users to invest in tokenized residential real estate for as little as $100. Using blockchain technology, Homebase provides investors the ability to purchase tokenized single family rental properties with one click, and transact with USDC, cutting the time and cost incurred by legacy systems. For more information about Homebase and to start your real estate investment journey today, visit https://homebasedao.io/.

About Solana

Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption. It's a high performance network that is utilized for a range of use cases, including finance, NFTs, payments, and gaming. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable and decentralized. For more information, please visit https://solana.com.

