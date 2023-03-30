The global Smart Industry leader expands partnership with Thales to deliver customer support engineering services to help transform the future of Aerospace and other industries.

Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, today announced that it has been selected by Thales to deliver customer support engineering services. Thales is a worldwide technology leader that provides solutions, products and services to the aerospace, defense, transportation and security sectors.

In this significant partnership development, Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader, has been selected to provide customer support engineering services that span the breadth of Thales' portfolio, including Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), technical publication and training services.

Akkodis' engineers will work alongside Thales' teams from ideation through the design and development phases, and beyond to encompass the in-service support phase. This will help to ensure that products and solutions are optimized to accommodate the in-service qualities of safety, reliability and maintenance, as specified by Thales' end customers. The engineers will also author technical documents associated with all aspects of these solutions, such as their functionality, safety and maintenance procedures. Additionally, the Akkodis teams will perform training on these systems.

Deepak Talwar, VP Global Procurement for Engineering Services, Thales, said "Akkodis brings end-to-end advanced engineering capabilities, technical expertise and the strong global footprint needed to support Thales around the planet. This will contribute value, enabling us to help our customers carry out their critical missions with the most innovative, flexible and compliant solutions on the market," he added.

Paolo del Noce, Group Senior Vice President Global Sales, Akkodis, said "We are honored to have been selected by Thales as a worldwide customer support engineering services partner." He continued, "This award underscores Akkodis' position as a global Smart Industry leader and tech partner of choice for Aerospace and other industries. We are passionate about co-creating solutions with Thales that drive purposeful innovation, improve quality of life and contribute to sustainable societies."

Following a competitive procurement process, Akkodis was selected on the strength and breadth of its offering, as well as its global footprint and scale, including centers of excellence in France, India, Romania and Morocco areas of particular importance to Thales. Akkodis' proven track record of delivering customer support project execution excellence to the world's leading aerospace companies, combined with its long-standing and close working relationship as a Thales 'gold status' engineering services provider were key strengths that led to the selection of Akkodis.

- End -

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting, Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world's industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility, to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering a Smarter Future Together. akkodis.com LinkedIn Instagram Facebook Twitter

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units Adecco, Akkodis and LHH across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

