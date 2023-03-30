Comprehensive automation, management, and monitoring tools harness enterprise-wide value from and de-risking of financial firms' risk assessment processes and workflows

RISKGRID has launched a cloud-based 'as a Service' Risk Assessment platform to enable financial services firms to automate and standardise fragmented, cross-enterprise risk assessment practices, and to harness value and eliminate risk from internal risk assessment processes.

Delivered 'as a Service' with flexible subscription options, RISKGRID addresses the challenge of manual, static (and standalone), fragmented, and inconsistent risk assessment processes within financial firms. As well as the manual burden of managing largely spreadsheet-driven risk assessment processes, a lack of collaboration and integration between disparate enterprise-wide processes makes it difficult to derive any actionable insights from the activity with respect to risk trends and proactive issue resolution.

RISKGRID's managed service solution enables fast and effective deployment of fully automated risk assessment frameworks that standardise cross-enterprise methodologies and processes, supporting stakeholder and regulatory risk management and reporting obligations, and maximising operational efficiency and organisational transparency.

Commenting on the launch, RISKGRID Founder and CEO, Steven Marshall said: "Despite ever-evolving financial services regulation around operational and financial risk, most risk assessments carried out within firms generate no intrinsic value to a business. A lack of process standardisation and cross-enterprise transparency makes it hard for companies to proactively identify and efficiently respond to trends and insights garnered through traditional, backward-looking, manual risk assessment activities.

He added, "Providing a single, comprehensive, aggregate and near real-time view of a firm's risk, RISKGRID makes consistent, proactive, value-generating risk assessments more accessible to financial firms of all sizes, and enables them to more effectively anticipate and mitigate business risks."

About RISKGRID

RISKGRID is a cloud-based "as a Service" Risk Assessment solution that enables businesses of all kinds to automate and standardise fragmented, cross-enterprise risk assessment practices, and to harness value and eliminate risk from internal risk assessment processes.

Presenting comprehensive risk assessment management and monitoring in a single near-real time view, RISKGRID offers an alternative to manual and largely spreadsheet-driven risk assessment processes. It facilitates fast and effective deployment of fully automated risk assessment frameworks that standardise cross-enterprise methodologies and processes, supporting stakeholder and regulatory risk management and reporting obligations, and maximising operational efficiency and organisational transparency.

