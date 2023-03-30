Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Gubra A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, March 30, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Gubra A/S shares (short name: GUBRA) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. Gubra belongs to the healthcare sector and is the 7th company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2023. Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity combining steady revenues and earnings from the CRO business with milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. More information at www.gubra.dk "We are grateful and proud of the confidence that investors have shown us and our business model, which combines stable revenue and earnings from our contract research business with potential significant milestone payments and royalties from our own drug discovery and development", says Henrik Blou, CEO Gubra. "Together with our new shareholders, we look very much forward to continuing Gubra's amazing growth journey". "We are proud to welcome Gubra to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "It is with great joy and excitement that we are now bringing a combined biotech and contract research company to the Main Market, and we look very much forward to seeing Gubra continue their journey as a listed company". *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com