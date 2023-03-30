Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Gubra A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, March 30, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Gubra A/S shares (short name: GUBRA) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen Main Market. Gubra belongs to the healthcare sector and is the 7th
company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2023. 

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, is specialized in pre-clinical contract
research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and
fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug
development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and
Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic
and create a unique entity combining steady revenues and earnings from the CRO
business with milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business.
More information at www.gubra.dk 

"We are grateful and proud of the confidence that investors have shown us and
our business model, which combines stable revenue and earnings from our
contract research business with potential significant milestone payments and
royalties from our own drug discovery and development", says Henrik Blou, CEO
Gubra. "Together with our new shareholders, we look very much forward to
continuing Gubra's amazing growth journey". 

"We are proud to welcome Gubra to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "It is with great joy and
excitement that we are now bringing a combined biotech and contract research
company to the Main Market, and we look very much forward to seeing Gubra
continue their journey as a listed company". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact:

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
