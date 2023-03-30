With the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal, Linedata reaffirms its ambition to meet the new challenges facing lending and leasing organizations

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, announces today the expansion of its Lending and Leasing activities in Southern Europe with the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal. Through this project, Linedata confirms its ambitions in a region with strong growth potential.

Portugal has gradually established itself as a major hub for the world's leading technology companies. Thanks to the quality of its universities, recognized for their excellence in the fields of finance, industrial engineering and technology, the country is today a source of talent renown on the international scene, both by start-ups and major players.

As a major player in the global credit and finance market, this acquisition reaffirms Linedata's commitment to expanding in Southern Europe throughout the Iberian region. Linedata's cutting-edge solutions will enable companies seeking technological excellence and innovation to rely on a trusted partner.

"The acquisition of Audaxys consolidates our position in Portugal, a territory of the future, open to the world and destined to be one of the key drivers of technological innovation globally, particularly in the financial sector, an industry of major local importance," commented Jamil Jiva, Global Head of Business Development at Linedata. "Its connections with the countries of the Portuguese-speaking world, particularly Brazil via the Portugal 2030 programme, make it a key business location in Europe. As we did in Riga a few years ago for the asset management business, our ambition is to develop a center of excellence in Portugal dedicated to the credit business, based on the know-how of local teams."

"I am delighted by our merger with Linedata, a partner of international renown who shares our human values of caring employees and clients. This alliance offers Audaxys and his teams new development perspectives in the credit business, as well as an even wider range of products and services to meet our clients' needs. We are ready to face tomorrow's challenges together with confidence and determination," added Miguel Rangel, Chairman and CEO of Audaxys.

