Volante Technologies, Inc.: Volante Technologies Celebrates Women's History Month with Strategic Hires

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation, is celebrating Women's History Month with the announcement of a series of female hires to strategic positions in the business.





Emer Murphy was hired in October 2022 as Vice President, Operational Excellence, Payments as a Service (PaaS). She works to promote and maintain a culture of operational excellence, providing exceptional payment solutions and experiences for our customers. Emer brings to Volante a distinctive combination of fintech savvy and deep banking expertise, having worked for large financial technology firms as well as mid-tier US banks and global players such as Travelex Corporation.

Carrie Connor Blankenship joined as Payments Innovation Principal, Americas in August 2022. She is a payments and financial services professional with extensive experience in product management, strategic planning, business analysis, and marketing. Notably, she led the go-to-market launch of real-time payments based on The Clearing House RTP® network at a top-ten U.S. financial institution.

Umadevi Kilathur Tharanitharan joined in January as VP, Product Transformation. Umadevi comes to Volante Technologies with a wealth of industry experience, most recently having led mission-critical automation and engineering programmes at the National Payments Corporation of India.

Volante also announced the launch of an all-women FedNowSM team on International Women's Day. The team will lead the entire software development life cycle for Volante's FedNowSM instant payment offering, from design to feature prioritization to testing and rollout.

Commenting on the need for more female leaders in the fintech space, Mirunalini Motilal, Director, India & Global HR, Volante Technologies, said, "As the world evolves towards gender equity for women's advancement, it is critical for all industries-particularly financial services and technology-to overcome long-standing gender biases and encourage women to take up leadership roles by creating opportunities for them."

Andrea Gorasia, VP People Operations, Volante Technologies, said, "We as employers are committed to constant upskilling and providing leadership opportunities specifically for women at every level in our organization, from team leads to group managers to executives. Trends like career comeback plans and customized career roadmaps are imperative for modern organizations and must be ingrained in a company's core framework to construct an inclusive environment for women in the workplace."

Volante's brand ambassador is professional powerlifter Bhavna Tokekar, winner of nine international gold medals. Speaking of the importance of technology in empowering women, she said, "I started my powerlifting journey while surfing the net, and I evolved by using technology. Even now, my trainer and I are in two different continents and we use the latest digital tools to communicate with each other. He trains me via video call. Freedom to evolve means using technology which has helped me grow and empowered me both professionally and personally."

