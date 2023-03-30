BearingPoint Capital assists Hg in technology vendor due diligence to identify the value potential and competitive advantages of MEDIFOX DAN's technology setup.

Closing a transaction depends on accurate and comprehensive data of the target company. As a leading software and services investor, Hg well understood that highlighting the value of MEDIFOX DAN, one of its portfolio companies, was key to crowning its five-year effort that was invested to further enhance the company's market position. Fueled by continuous innovation and a clear customer focus, MEDIFOX DAN became a leading provider of digital solutions for the German care, support, and therapy sectors, making it a much-desired target for acquisition.

In a recent client story, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint shows how it supported Hg in preparation for the transaction with an objective analysis of MEDIFOX DAN's technology setup.

Highlighting the technology vision and value

BearingPoint Capital, the Transactions Services and M&A arm of BearingPoint, customized its approach to ensure that the technology vendor due diligence answered Hg's needs for an equitable sale of MEDIFOX DAN. Therefore, throughout the project, the team conducted continuous in-depth assessments of crucial components like the technology architecture, IT security, disaster recovery, IT service management, and customer onboarding/offboarding, to name a few.

The BearingPoint team conducted interviews with MEDIFOX DAN's technology leadership to gain a holistic understanding of the IT vision, organization, and setup. Findings were presented in a report to demonstrate MEDIFOX's continuous technological progress over the past five years. A transition to cloud-based technology and the use of AI tools were highlighted by BearingPoint subject matter experts for the German healthcare industry, together with technology architects.

BearingPoint Capital created a comprehensive report, including a clear view of the strategic technology vision for the next five years and its alignment with the overall business strategy.

"BearingPoint Capital's deep technological expertise and understanding of transaction processes has helped us several times to gauge risks and opportunities better, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future," said Stuart Pearce, Portfolio CTO at Hg.

Sealing the Deal

The London-based private equity firm benefited from a seamless journey by relying on timely and effective support throughout the entire preparation and sales process. As a result, Hg was able to confidently and comprehensively portray the technology platform and organization of MEDIFOX DAN to prospective buyers. Hg has successfully completed the business transaction of MEDIFOX DAN with a sales price of around $1 billion.

"The partnership with Hg is a great example of how the outstanding quality of our work convinces our clients to choose our services again and again," said Thomas Bagley, Partner at BearingPoint Capital.

About Hg

Hg is a leading investor in European and Transatlantic software and service businesses. With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, around 400 employees and $55bn in funds under management support a portfolio of more than 45 businesses, worth over $100 billion aggregate enterprise value. Hg's support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their businesses.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

